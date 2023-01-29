D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7 %

TXN stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

