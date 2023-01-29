D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 88,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $83.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

