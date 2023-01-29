D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,087 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FedEx by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FedEx by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $190.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $256.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.52.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

