CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 102.98%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.