CVC Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CVC)

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.
CVC Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John Leaver sold 10,352,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.93 ($1.36), for a total value of A$19,979,948.65 ($14,070,386.37).
About CVC
CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for CVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.