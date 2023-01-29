CVC Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:CVC)

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Sunday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

CVC Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get CVC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Leaver sold 10,352,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.93 ($1.36), for a total value of A$19,979,948.65 ($14,070,386.37).

About CVC

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.