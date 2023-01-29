CV SHOTS Price Up 0% This Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and approximately $1.68 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00406208 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,765.39 or 0.28512789 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.10 or 0.00569380 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00519033 USD and is down -13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $51.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”



