CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $14.77 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CV SHOTS has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $14.77 million and approximately $23.20 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS launched on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. The official website for CV SHOTS is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00519033 USD and is down -13.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $51.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CV SHOTS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

