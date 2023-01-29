Curve DAO Token Market Cap Reaches $756.74 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $756.74 million and $102.24 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,892,621,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,383,011 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

