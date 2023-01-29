Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.40.

NYSE:CW opened at $160.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

