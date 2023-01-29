Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (CULL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12 on February 22nd

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Cullman Bancorp stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Cullman Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

About Cullman Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cullman Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CULL Get Rating ) by 298.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Cullman Bancorp worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

