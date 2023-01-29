CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 251,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
CSI Compressco Price Performance
CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.75.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 300.0% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
