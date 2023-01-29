CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 251,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 300.0% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Rating)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.