Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.35). The business had revenue of C$103.64 million for the quarter.

