Critical Contrast: Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) and Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeoGames and Allied Gaming & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 1 0 3 0 2.50 Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoGames currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.00%. Given NeoGames’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million N/A $4.65 million ($0.79) -15.82 Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 9.38 $62.87 million ($0.40) -2.98

This table compares NeoGames and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoGames. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Gaming & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NeoGames has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -19.99% 3.21% 1.04% Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of NeoGames shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NeoGames beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events. The company was formerly known as Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. in December 2022. Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Irvine, California.

