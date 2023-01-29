Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in January

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,447,200 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 1,349,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Crew Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 57,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,450. Crew Energy has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWEGF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in Northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

