Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Creek Road Miners Stock Performance
Creek Road Miners stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Creek Road Miners has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.90.
About Creek Road Miners
