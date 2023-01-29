Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Creek Road Miners Stock Performance

Creek Road Miners stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. Creek Road Miners has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

About Creek Road Miners

(Get Rating)

See Also

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in the provision of live pop culture conventions. It provides services to the entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail business to carry out sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship efforts. The company was founded on May 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.