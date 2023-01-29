Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. 315,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,125. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 136,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

