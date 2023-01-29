Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,024 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,159,000 after buying an additional 1,443,977 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,649 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,254,000 after acquiring an additional 847,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,143,000 after acquiring an additional 658,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

Umpqua Announces Dividend

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $99,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,479.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading

