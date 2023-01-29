Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,966 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after acquiring an additional 450,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 32.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 375,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 84.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after acquiring an additional 318,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 36.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,079,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 291,212 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of FLO opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

