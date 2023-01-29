Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

ESS stock opened at $223.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.68. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

