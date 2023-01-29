Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of GPC opened at $165.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

