Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 59 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $272.46 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.71 and its 200 day moving average is $261.27. The company has a market capitalization of $199.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

