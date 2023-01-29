Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,992 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,438,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after acquiring an additional 972,618 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth $37,855,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 40.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,248,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,076,000 after purchasing an additional 652,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 62.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,676 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

