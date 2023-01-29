Cowen Trims Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Target Price to $320.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $265.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.92. The firm has a market cap of $193.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Danaher by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Stories

