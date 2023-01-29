Cowen Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $222.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $213.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.92.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.75.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.