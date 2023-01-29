Cowen Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSX opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.