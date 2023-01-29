Cowen Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $35.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.58.
CSX Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CSX opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
