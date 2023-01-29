Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Couchbase by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 128,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,485. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. The business had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BASE. Guggenheim began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

