COTI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.82 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. COTI has a total market cap of $97.82 million and $22.49 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COTI has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.20 or 0.00402032 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,612.04 or 0.28219666 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00576255 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io.

COTI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability.The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

