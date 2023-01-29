COTI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.82 Million (COTI)

COTI (COTI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. COTI has a total market cap of $97.82 million and $22.49 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, COTI has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About COTI
COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. COTI’s official website is coti.io.
COTI Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
