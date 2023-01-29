Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.98 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.98 billion and approximately $183.45 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.88 or 0.00058238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00087708 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00010886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025771 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001993 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

