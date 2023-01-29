Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.00 million-$168.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.42 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.58–$0.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Confluent Stock Up 5.5 %

CFLT opened at $23.49 on Friday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,233,158.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Confluent by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 210.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 365,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $1,717,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $2,848,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 657.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 393,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 341,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Articles

