Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.58–$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $585.90 million-$585.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.82 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.22 EPS.

Confluent Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $23.49 on Friday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The business had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.17.

In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $177,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Confluent by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

