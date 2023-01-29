Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Up 71.4% in January

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.16 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

