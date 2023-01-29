CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPVF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of CMPVF stock remained flat at C$34.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.83. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of C$34.00 and a 52 week high of C$34.74.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

