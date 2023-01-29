Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CODYY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($69.57) to €55.00 ($59.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($59.78) to €62.00 ($67.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($75.00) to €68.00 ($73.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

CODYY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,908. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.