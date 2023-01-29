Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Up 17.6% in January

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Community West Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

Community West Bancshares stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $131.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 289,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

