Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Community West Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Trading Up 1.7 %

CWBC opened at $15.00 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.