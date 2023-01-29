Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Update

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,300 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 828,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $91.60. 276,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,092. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $955.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.92 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 203.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 342.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

