Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the December 31st total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $53,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,452.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,442,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
Colony Bankcorp Price Performance
Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
