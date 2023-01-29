Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for $1,638.84 or 0.06906895 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $6.99 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00403417 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,696.38 or 0.28316919 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00573622 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

