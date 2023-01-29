Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,281 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 46.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

