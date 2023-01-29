Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $251,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $86.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

