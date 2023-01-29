Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,930 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,041,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,356,000 after acquiring an additional 764,160 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 655,818 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after acquiring an additional 308,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,128,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $185.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.88. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.