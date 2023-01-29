Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 397.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.20 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

