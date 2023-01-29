Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.3 %

ZBH opened at $125.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average is $114.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

