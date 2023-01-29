Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.91 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

