CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Down 44.3% in January

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the December 31st total of 401,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 855,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNEY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,809. CN Energy Group. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Institutional Trading of CN Energy Group.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

