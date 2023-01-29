CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME Group Price Performance

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $175.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.