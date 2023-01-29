CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 45.1% in January

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the December 31st total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLPS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.59. 7,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

