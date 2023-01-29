Clover Finance (CLV) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $71.18 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00397299 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,416.18 or 0.27887443 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00587332 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

