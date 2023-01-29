Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $29,243.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 30,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,390. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $73,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 184.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. 20.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

CLSD stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 121,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.17). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

