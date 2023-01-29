Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Short Interest Update

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Citycon Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS COYJF remained flat at C$6.02 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.02. Citycon Oyj has a 52 week low of C$6.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.02.

Get Citycon Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Citycon Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.30 to $6.90 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Citycon Oyj

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citycon Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citycon Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.